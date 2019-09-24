Comparing of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Both Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 120 8.94 N/A -2.26 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -2.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proofpoint Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Creative Realities Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Creative Realities Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Proofpoint Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proofpoint Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$132.4 is Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proofpoint Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.