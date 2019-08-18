Comparing of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.29 N/A 1.16 37.45 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.26 N/A 3.43 6.09

Table 1 demonstrates Progress Software Corporation and Micro Focus International plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Micro Focus International plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progress Software Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Progress Software Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progress Software Corporation and Micro Focus International plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Micro Focus International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Progress Software Corporation’s upside potential is 28.21% at a $49 average target price. On the other hand, Micro Focus International plc’s potential upside is 8.47% and its average target price is $21. The data provided earlier shows that Progress Software Corporation appears more favorable than Micro Focus International plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares and 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation was more bullish than Micro Focus International plc.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Micro Focus International plc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.