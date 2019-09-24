Comparing of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Both Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.58 N/A 1.16 37.45 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.95 N/A 0.11 77.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Progress Software Corporation and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Progress Software Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Progress Software Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman) Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Progress Software Corporation and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progress Software Corporation’s upside potential is 20.22% at a $49 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares and 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares. 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.