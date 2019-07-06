Comparing of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Both Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 40 4.55 N/A 1.31 32.44 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 58 9.42 N/A 1.39 49.45

Table 1 highlights Progress Software Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cadence Design Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Progress Software Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.72 beta indicates that Progress Software Corporation is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cadence Design Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average price target is $60.5, while its potential downside is -18.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Progress Software Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 90% respectively. 0.8% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Progress Software Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.