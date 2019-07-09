Comparing of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.99 N/A -0.87 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 46.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 96.08%. Competitively the consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 73.41% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 8.1%. 6.46% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.