Comparing of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

This is a contrast between Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 20.28 N/A -0.90 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 86.92%. Competitively the consensus target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, which is potential 85.48% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 7.2%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.