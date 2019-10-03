Comparing of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,476,100,628.93% -80.6% -44.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 46,876,758.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 74.22% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 2.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.