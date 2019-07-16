Comparing of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.23 N/A -0.87 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility and Risk

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.52 beta which makes it 152.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 108.73% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.