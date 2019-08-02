Comparing of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 25.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

In table 1 we can see Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 112.97% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.