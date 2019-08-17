Comparing of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.