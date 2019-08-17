Comparing of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
