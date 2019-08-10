Comparing of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
