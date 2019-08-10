Comparing of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.