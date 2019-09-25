Comparing of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
