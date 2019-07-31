Comparing of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

We are comparing ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation 39 2.22 N/A 1.24 31.02 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.54 N/A -2.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ProAssurance Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProAssurance Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance Corporation has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Protective Insurance Corporation’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ProAssurance Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ProAssurance Corporation’s average price target is $39, while its potential downside is -0.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProAssurance Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 60.5% respectively. 2% are ProAssurance Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation -1.71% 9.58% -11.65% -11.49% -4.31% -5% Protective Insurance Corporation -0.73% -3.56% -29.35% -28.85% -28.88% -2.4%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation was more bearish than Protective Insurance Corporation.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.