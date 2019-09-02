Comparing of Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

This is a contrast between Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.23 N/A 0.84 16.91 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 56 5.74 N/A 0.42 137.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Pro-Dex Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Pro-Dex Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are 5 and 4.3 respectively. Pro-Dex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pro-Dex Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 22.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pro-Dex Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Pro-Dex Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.