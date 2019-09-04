Comparing of Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.16 N/A 0.84 16.91 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pro-Dex Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pro-Dex Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. are 5.9 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Pro-Dex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pro-Dex Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 235.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Pro-Dex Inc. beats ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.