Comparing of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

We are contrasting Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.87
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Replay Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Replay Acquisition Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance.
Summary
Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
