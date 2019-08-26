Comparing of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

We are contrasting Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.87 N/A -0.21 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Replay Acquisition Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.