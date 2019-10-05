Comparing of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 7.75M -0.21 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 139,899,272.52% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Global Medical REIT Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. About 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Global Medical REIT Inc. has 16.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.