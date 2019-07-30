Comparing of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 14.38 N/A 0.21 151.31 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.07% and an $50 average price target. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 75.92% and its average price target is $22.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kodiak Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.