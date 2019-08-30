Comparing of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.75 N/A -0.37 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 38.03 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 27.71%. Competitively the consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 250.65% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.