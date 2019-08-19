Comparing of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

We will be comparing the differences between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.17 N/A -0.37 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.46 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 34.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.