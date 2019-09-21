Comparing of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

This is a contrast between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 47.02%. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 211.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.