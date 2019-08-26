Comparing of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.57 N/A -0.37 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Principia Biopharma Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 42.05% at a $50 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.