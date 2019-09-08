Comparing of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

As Asset Management companies, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.34 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 16.82%. Competitively, Prospect Capital Corporation has 17.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.