Comparing of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

As Asset Management businesses, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund