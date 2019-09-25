Comparing of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

As Asset Management businesses, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
