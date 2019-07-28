Comparing of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 46 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Noah Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 56.77% and its average price target is $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.4%. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.