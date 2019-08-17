Comparing of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.