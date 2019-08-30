Comparing of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.28 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $166 consensus target price and a 28.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 16.82%. Competitively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.