Comparing of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

We will be comparing the differences between Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group Inc. 54 0.93 N/A 5.52 10.51 Aegon N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.34 14.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Principal Financial Group Inc. and Aegon N.V. Aegon N.V. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Principal Financial Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Aegon N.V., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Principal Financial Group Inc. and Aegon N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13% 0.6% Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.7% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Principal Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aegon N.V. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc. shares and 8% of Aegon N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.1% of Aegon N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Financial Group Inc. -4.19% -1.16% 2.04% 20.57% -0.39% 31.4% Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81%

For the past year Principal Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aegon N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Principal Financial Group Inc. beats Aegon N.V.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services, including retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution pension plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, and employee stock ownership plans; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment-only products; and annuities, mutual funds, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits consisting of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, and group life insurance; and individual life insurance products comprising universal and variable universal life insurance, and term life insurance, as well as non-medical fee-for-service claims administration services in the United States. It also provides insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.