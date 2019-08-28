Comparing of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Both PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.92 N/A 2.53 47.78 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.12 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 51.50% and its average price target is $178.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 90.5% respectively. About 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was more bullish than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.