Comparing of PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

We will be contrasting the differences between PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.74 N/A 0.04 136.83 ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.37 N/A 1.24 34.08

Demonstrates PRGX Global Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ABM Industries Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. PRGX Global Inc. is presently more expensive than ABM Industries Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PRGX Global Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that PRGX Global Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

PRGX Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. PRGX Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. shares and 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. 4.2% are PRGX Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. had bearish trend while ABM Industries Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ABM Industries Incorporated beats PRGX Global Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.