Comparing of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 68.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.