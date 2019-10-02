Comparing of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 87,413,194.44% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 190,539,991.88% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.28% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.