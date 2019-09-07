Comparing of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.42 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.4 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 100.00% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 127.70%. Based on the results shown earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.