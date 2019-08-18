Comparing of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.58 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 83.49%. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 242.26% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 59.6%. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.