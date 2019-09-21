Comparing of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 31 1.77 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 126 3.77 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is $145, which is potential 2.10% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.05% and 91.7% respectively. 0.5% are Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.