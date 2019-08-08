Comparing of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.75 N/A -0.71 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.08 N/A -1.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wright Medical Group N.V.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Its rival Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Wright Medical Group N.V. has an average price target of $36.13, with potential upside of 28.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Wright Medical Group N.V.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.