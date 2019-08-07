Comparing of Presbia PLC (LENS) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 STERIS plc 132 4.54 N/A 3.56 41.84

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0% STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia PLC 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively STERIS plc has an average target price of $144, with potential downside of -5.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.51% of Presbia PLC shares and 87.5% of STERIS plc shares. Insiders owned 74.92% of Presbia PLC shares. Comparatively, STERIS plc has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32%

Summary

STERIS plc beats Presbia PLC on 9 of the 9 factors.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.