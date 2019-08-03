Comparing of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Since Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 16 1.46 N/A -1.61 0.00 Equity Residential 75 11.32 N/A 1.47 53.74

In table 1 we can see Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5% Equity Residential 0.00% 5.4% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Equity Residential’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and Equity Residential can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equity Residential 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Equity Residential’s potential downside is -4.32% and its consensus target price is $77.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Equity Residential are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Equity Residential has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.42% -0.48% -8.75% -8.64% -12.18% 3.06% Equity Residential 1.89% 3.61% 3.1% 9.57% 23.71% 19.51%

For the past year Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. was less bullish than Equity Residential.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Equity Residential beats Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Equity Residential was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.