Comparing of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)

This is a contrast between Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 15.40 N/A -0.83 0.00 Atrion Corporation 834 8.90 N/A 18.93 40.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Predictive Oncology Inc. and Atrion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Atrion Corporation has a 0.25 beta which is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Atrion Corporation which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Predictive Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares and 65% of Atrion Corporation shares. 1.5% are Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Atrion Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Atrion Corporation

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.