Comparing of Precision Therapeutics Inc. (AIPT) and Its Peers

Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precision Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 63.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Precision Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -346.20% -211.00% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

The potential upside of the peers is 31.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Therapeutics Inc. -11.43% -15.65% -37.37% -33.33% -36.08% 0.14% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Precision Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.22 and has 3.43 Quick Ratio. Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that Precision Therapeutics Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Precision Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.