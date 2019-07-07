Comparing of Precision Therapeutics Inc. (AIPT) and Its Peers

Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Precision Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 63.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Precision Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.16% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-346.20%
|-211.00%
|Industry Average
|31.53%
|17.41%
|10.70%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|65.84M
|208.80M
|91.71
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.88
|2.63
|2.75
The potential upside of the peers is 31.91%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Precision Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.43%
|-15.65%
|-37.37%
|-33.33%
|-36.08%
|0.14%
|Industry Average
|4.52%
|13.86%
|33.74%
|39.17%
|46.79%
|45.44%
For the past year Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
Precision Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.22 and has 3.43 Quick Ratio. Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision Therapeutics Inc.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.95 shows that Precision Therapeutics Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Precision Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
