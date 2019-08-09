Comparing of Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)

Both Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 9 0.31 N/A 0.41 15.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precision Drilling Corporation and Keane Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Precision Drilling Corporation and Keane Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

Precision Drilling Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Precision Drilling Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision Drilling Corporation and Keane Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Precision Drilling Corporation has a consensus target price of $2.53, and a 74.48% upside potential. On the other hand, Keane Group Inc.’s potential upside is 113.90% and its average target price is $12. The data provided earlier shows that Keane Group Inc. appears more favorable than Precision Drilling Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares and 91.9% of Keane Group Inc. shares. About 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Keane Group Inc.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.