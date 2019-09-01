Comparing of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.50 N/A -1.39 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 243.16 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 177.82%. Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $85.33, with potential upside of 57.29%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 78.8% respectively. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.