Comparing of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.07 N/A -1.39 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.95 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 141.53% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.