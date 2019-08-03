Comparing of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.73 N/A -1.39 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Precision BioSciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 102.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 40% respectively. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.