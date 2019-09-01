Comparing of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.50 N/A -1.39 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 177.82% at a $23.67 average target price. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $53.5, while its potential upside is 18.89%. Based on the data given earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.