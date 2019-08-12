Comparing of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 31.24 N/A -1.39 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 157.56%. Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.33, while its potential upside is 52.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.