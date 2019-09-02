Comparing of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.50 N/A -1.39 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

$23.67 is Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 177.82%. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $166.86 consensus target price and a 48.94% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 0%. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.