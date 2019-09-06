Comparing of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.84 N/A -1.39 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 186.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 66.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 88.1% respectively. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.