Comparing of Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 53.33 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.