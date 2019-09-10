Comparing of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

We are contrasting PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.63 N/A 1.30 23.98 BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.83 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see PRA Group Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PRA Group Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PRA Group Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PRA Group Inc. is $32, with potential downside of -7.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PRA Group Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.7% respectively. 2.4% are PRA Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year PRA Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PRA Group Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

